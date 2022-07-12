Marion County deputies issue Purple Alert for missing Ocala man

OCALA, Fla. – A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing Ocala man Monday by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The Purple Alert is for 38-year-old Luis Ortiz, who was last seen Sunday at about 10 a.m. leaving his home at 10 Carry Back Road in Ocala, deputies said.

[TRENDING: Florida park temporarily closes due to ‘aggressive alligator’ | Florida man tries to flee deputies on a riding lawn mower | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Reports indicate Ortiz left on foot while wearing a black shirt, dark-gray shorts, a black hat and a camouflage-colored backpack. Deputies described Ortiz as 5 feet, 2 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes and weighing approximately 140 pounds.

Ad

According to deputies, Ortiz is developmentally impaired and unable to properly care for himself long-term, which has sparked concern for law enforcement and family about his safety.

Anyone with information about Ortiz’s whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement at 911.