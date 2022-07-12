86º

Marion County deputies issue Purple Alert for missing Ocala man

Luis Ortiz, 38, was last seen leaving his home on foot Sunday morning, deputies say

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Luis Ortiz, 38 (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

OCALA, Fla. – A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing Ocala man Monday by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The Purple Alert is for 38-year-old Luis Ortiz, who was last seen Sunday at about 10 a.m. leaving his home at 10 Carry Back Road in Ocala, deputies said.

Reports indicate Ortiz left on foot while wearing a black shirt, dark-gray shorts, a black hat and a camouflage-colored backpack. Deputies described Ortiz as 5 feet, 2 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes and weighing approximately 140 pounds.

According to deputies, Ortiz is developmentally impaired and unable to properly care for himself long-term, which has sparked concern for law enforcement and family about his safety.

Anyone with information about Ortiz’s whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement at 911.

