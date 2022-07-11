Vehicle crashes after apartment shooting, causes roadblock, Ocala police say

OCALA, Fla. – A shooting and subsequent crash at an Ocala apartment complex shut down the southbound lanes on SW 27th Avenue Monday evening, police said.

Police said a shooting occurred at The Morgan Apartments, 1421 SW 27th Ave., though there is no active threat at this time.

According to investigators, a crash happened after the shooting, resulting in the closure of the southbound lanes along SW 27th Ave. from SW 10th Street to SW 15th Street.

The department said the scene is currently under investigation and is advising drivers to find alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion.

