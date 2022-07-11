82º

Local News

Family demands answers 1 year after Seminole County hit-and-run crash that killed couple

David Roman, 67, and Minerva Barreto, 57, were killed in I-4 crash

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members of two people who were killed in a hit-and-run crash one year ago are demanding answers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County killed David Roman, 67, and Minerva Barreto, 57, on July 11, 2021. Roman is a U.S. Army veteran.

[TRENDING: Florida park temporarily closes due to ‘aggressive alligator’ | Florida man tries to flee deputies on a riding lawn mowerBecome a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The couple’s five children will be speaking Monday at 10 a.m. to ask for answers and help locating the suspect vehicle.

Troopers said the vehicle that hit the Toyota Corolla the two were traveling in fled the scene on eastbound I-4. FHP said their key piece of evidence is red transfer paint found on the Corolla.

The victims' Toyota Corolla hit in the wreck on I-4 (left) and the area on the Corolla that investigators believe came from red vehicle that fled the scene (right). (Images: Florida Highway Patrol) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Crash investigators said they believe a red vehicle was traveling on northbound State Road 417 and entered I-4, sideswiping the couple’s vehicle. The impact likely caused the couple to strike the guardrail and shift back into traffic. The couple was then struck by a pick-up truck, officials said.

According to the FHP, leaving the scene of a fatal crash is a first-degree felony with a minimum mandatory 4-year prison sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous is asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477), or contact the FHP at 407-737-2213.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email