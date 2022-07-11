Family demands answers 1 year after Seminole County hit-and-run crash that killed couple

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members of two people who were killed in a hit-and-run crash one year ago are demanding answers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County killed David Roman, 67, and Minerva Barreto, 57, on July 11, 2021. Roman is a U.S. Army veteran.

The couple’s five children will be speaking Monday at 10 a.m. to ask for answers and help locating the suspect vehicle.

Troopers said the vehicle that hit the Toyota Corolla the two were traveling in fled the scene on eastbound I-4. FHP said their key piece of evidence is red transfer paint found on the Corolla.

The victims' Toyota Corolla hit in the wreck on I-4 (left) and the area on the Corolla that investigators believe came from red vehicle that fled the scene (right). (Images: Florida Highway Patrol) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Crash investigators said they believe a red vehicle was traveling on northbound State Road 417 and entered I-4, sideswiping the couple’s vehicle. The impact likely caused the couple to strike the guardrail and shift back into traffic. The couple was then struck by a pick-up truck, officials said.

According to the FHP, leaving the scene of a fatal crash is a first-degree felony with a minimum mandatory 4-year prison sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous is asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477), or contact the FHP at 407-737-2213.

