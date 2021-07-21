Family of Seminole County hit-and-run victims pleads for information leading to driver

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of two people killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County is pleading for any information that can lead to the driver.

The Florida Highway Patrol said investigators have determined the crash that killed 67-year-old David Roman and 57-year-old Minerva Barreto on July 11 just before 1 a.m. to be a hit-and-run and the driver is still being sought.

Troopers said the vehicle that hit the Toyota Corolla the two were traveling in fled the scene on eastbound I-4.

The children of the couple will be speaking Wednesday morning to plead for information and the FHP will be providing more information regarding the crash.

According to the FHP, leaving the scene of a fatal crash is a first-degree felony with a minimum mandatory 4-year prison sentence up to 30 years in prison.

Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous is asked to contact Crimeline 1-800-423-TIPS (8477), or contact the FHP at 407-737-2213.