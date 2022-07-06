Clermont police search for missing 15-year-old boy

Phoenix Maximus Benton, 15, who was last seen Tuesday in Clermont, police say.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Clermont Police Department said Wednesday its officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to a Facebook post, police are searching for Phoenix Maximus Benton, who was last seen Tuesday on Osceola Street in Clermont.

[TRENDING: Orlando police release new video, seek info after chaos erupts at Lake Eola | Midwest favorite Skyline Chili opening 1st Central Florida store | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Benton is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has no history of health issues or disabilities, police said. He has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing royal blue shorts, yellow socks and no shirt, police said.

Those with knowledge of Benton’s whereabouts were urged to contact the department’s detectives at (352) 394-5588, or 911 in case of an emergency.