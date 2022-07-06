92º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Clermont police search for missing 15-year-old boy

Phoenix Maximus Benton last seen Tuesday

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Lake County, Clermont, Missing
Phoenix Maximus Benton, 15, who was last seen Tuesday in Clermont, police say. (Clermont Police Department)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Clermont Police Department said Wednesday its officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to a Facebook post, police are searching for Phoenix Maximus Benton, who was last seen Tuesday on Osceola Street in Clermont.

[TRENDING: Orlando police release new video, seek info after chaos erupts at Lake Eola | Midwest favorite Skyline Chili opening 1st Central Florida store | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Benton is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has no history of health issues or disabilities, police said. He has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing royal blue shorts, yellow socks and no shirt, police said.

Those with knowledge of Benton’s whereabouts were urged to contact the department’s detectives at (352) 394-5588, or 911 in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email