Florida Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s, Marion deputies say

Ann Douglas Simpson, 80, who was last seen Friday morning in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

OCALA, Fla. – A Florida Silver Alert was issued Friday for an 80-year-old woman missing out of Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Ann Douglas Simpson was last seen between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the 6700 block of SW 114th Street Road in Ocala, deputies said. She is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with brown eyes and gray hair, and was last seen wearing a T-shirt of an unknown color, tan capris pants and either tennis shoes or sandals, officials said. Simpson is also known to wear glasses, according to FDLE.

[TRENDING: Intruders shoot, critically wound woman at home near Winter Park, deputies say | Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in the Caribbean | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Simpson is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and often gets confused, officials said.

She reportedly left in a silver 2014 Toyota Prius with Florida tag No. 8638VS, driving in an unknown direction. The vehicle, pictured below, has multiple stickers on the hatchback area, including a religious fish symbol and the Freemason symbol, according to FDLE.

Those who see Simpson or know of her whereabouts are asked to contact FDLE, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 732-9111 or 911.

Ann Douglas Simpson, 80, who was last seen Friday morning in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: