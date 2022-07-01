Orange County deputies search for missing 81-year-old

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 81-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said Daniel Waterhouse was last seen near Holdenbury Lane and Bramlea Lane around 2 p.m.

Deputies said there is concern for his well-being because he may become lost or disoriented without prescribed medication.

Waterhouse is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 407-836-4357 or 911.