Local News

‘I’m glad we found you:’ Orange County deputy finds missing 81-year-old man alive in retention pond

Daniel Waterhouse was last seen Thursday

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Orange County deputy finds missing 81-year-old man alive in retention pond. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 81-year-old man was found alive Friday in a west Orange County retention pond by a deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Video posted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows one of its deputies approach a retention pond where Daniel Waterhouse was found.

“I found him. He is in the water, and he’s moving,” Deputy Steven Jones said in the video.

Waterhouse was last seen near Holdenbury and Bramlea lanes on Thursday afternoon. There was concern for his well-being due to him becoming lost or disoriented without his prescribed medication, according to the sheriff’s office.

The video shows the deputy call out to Waterhouse several times and eventually, he begins to pull the man out of the water.

“OK, buddy. You’re going to be OK, buddy. You’re OK,” he tells the man. “... I’m glad we found you, man. Thank goodness.”

Orange County Fire Rescue arrived and took Waterhouse to the hospital, according to deputies.

