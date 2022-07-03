Search efforts continue for missing boater in St. Cloud

Search efforts resumed on Sunday for a missing man who fell off a pontoon boat Saturday night in East Lake Toho.

Yellow crime scene tape blocked off a boat ramp as investigators with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office to search for the missing boater.

FWC officials said they got a call from the sheriff’s office Saturday night about a man who fell off a pontoon boat and did not resurface.

Pictures shared on social media by the St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department show how search efforts began Saturday night. Investigators were back out on the lake Sunday morning.

FWC said investigators are using vessels to search for the missing man from the water, as well as helicopters to search from the air.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.