Clermont police search for missing, endangered teen

CLERMONT, Fla. – Clermont police need help locating a missing 16-year-old who does not have his medications with him.

Police said Gabriel Antonio Betancourt was last seen around 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday at Hillside Villa Apartments.

Police describe Betancourt as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 96 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

According to investigators, he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a royal blue tie-dyed shirt.

Police said he is listed as “missing endangered” because Betancourt has a history of medical issues, including asthma, ADHD, ODD and epilepsy, and does not have his medications with him.

If you have any information about Betancourt’s whereabouts, police encourage you to call 911 or anonymously report a tip to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).