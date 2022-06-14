Missing-endangered 36-year-old man in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – Police said they are looking for a man diagnosed with Schizophrenia who was deemed endangered and unable to take care of himself.

Shawn Charles Hilligoss, 36, was last seen Monday night around 9:30 p.m. at the 1300 block of Laurel Hill Drive in Clermont, investigators said.

According to investigators, Hilligoss is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He also has light-brown hair and green eyes, reports show.

Hilligoss was last seen wearing black gym shorts, a black shirt, black shoes and a navy-blue t-shirt wrapped around his head, officials said.

If anyone has any information related to this case, please contact the Clermont Police Department at 352-394-5588 or 911 if it is an emergency.