UPDATE: Missing Clermont woman located

CLERMONT, Fla. – UPDATE: Clermont police said a missing woman has been “recovered,” but no other details have been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Clermont police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen July 14 leaving an apartment complex.

Police announced Wednesday that they were looking for Deborah Ladeira Soares, 30, of Clermont.

According to police, Soares was last seen walking away from the Advenir at Castle Hill apartments on Hartle Groves Place.

Soares was described as a white woman with blonde hair, although the photo released by police showed her with red hair. She’s 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, and she has a large butterfly tattoo on her neck.

Police said Soares is known to frequent the Orlando and Cocoa Beach areas.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.