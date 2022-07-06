Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl possibly abducted from home in Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Jupiter.

The alert was issued Tuesday evening for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, who was last seen in the area of the 100 block of 4th Street in Jupiter. According to the Jupiter Police Department, she was possibly abducted on Saturday around 12 p.m.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, she may be with Oliver Ramos, 20, who was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, light blue jeans with rips, black socks and black-and-gold sandals. He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Reyes-Hernandez was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a black-and-yellow T-shirt, light blue jeans with rips, and black high top Adidas shoes. She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

The two may be traveling in a dark-colored minivan with tinted windows, according to FDLE. Police said Ramos left with Reyes-Hernandez in a van driven by a woman and a man in the passenger seat, both of whom are unknown.

Police said Ramos has a history of being verbally abusive.

Jupiter police said they may be in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4445.

