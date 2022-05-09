74º

1-year-old boy found safe after being taken by father’s girlfriend

Deputies took into custody Kira Lawson

A 1-year-old that was driven away from his father by that man’s 20-year-old girlfriend has been found safe and unharmed, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 1-year-old Marcus Lyles was in a car with Lawson, the girlfriend of his father, at the Westgate Lakes Resort Spa earlier on Sunday when she drove off without the permission of Lyles’ father.

At that point, deputies reported it as a child abduction.

On Sunday evening, deputies said in a tweet that a tip led them to the vehicle and baby.

Lyles was found in good health and Lawson was taken into custody, deputies said.

