Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility

Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, was last seen Tuesday night leaving a living facility in Longwood, police said in a Facebook post.

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother.

Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.

Police said she did not return to collect her belongings and her family hasn’t been able to locate or communicate with her since.

“Her family is worried about her and just wants to know she is safe. No foul play is suspected at this time,” the department added.

Cascade Heights released the following statement regarding the investigation:

“The authorities are currently searching for a missing person who was a visitor to our community on Tuesday, October 18. At this time, an active investigation is underway, and we are working with the authorities to provide information and access to our facilities and grounds. As this was not a resident of Cascade Heights, we have no additional information. Our primary concern is the safety and security of our residents and associates, and we are limiting visitors to our property to only employees of Cascade Heights, residents, and family members of our residents until the investigation concludes.” Cascade Heights spokesperson

If you have seen Jones or have any information that might help her family locate her, please contact the Longwood Police Department.

