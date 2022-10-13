Silver Alert issued for missing Seminole County man

Deputies said James Meeks left his home on South Cochran Road in Geneva Wednesday evening.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Seminole County man whom deputies said was last seen Wednesday evening.

Deputies said James Meeks left his home on South Cochran Road in Geneva, riding in a 2012 gray Chevy Malibu with a Florida tag reading “IC87JK.”

Meeks was seen Wednesday evening driving north on State Road 415 and Perry Ellis Road, possibly headed toward Panama City, deputies added.

According to the sheriff’s office, Meeks has dementia and is non-verbal. Anyone with information on Meeks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (407) 665-6650.

