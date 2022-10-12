Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Seminole County, sheriff’s office says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Sanford man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kameron Dominique Olonte Alston who was killed in unincorporated Sanford last month, according to the sheriff’s office.

Theodis Jones, Jr. faces a first-degree premeditated murder charge and will make his first appearance Wednesday at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility at 2 p.m., according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Alston, 30, dead in a gray Nissan parked at the end Roseberry Lane on Sept. 18, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities believed at the time that the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act.

