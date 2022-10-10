Missing teen with autism found safe, Marion County deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s office said in an update Monday that a 14-year-old boy reported missing last week was found safe in Leesburg.

Deputies previously said Romeo Santana Blue was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday leaving his home in the 4000 block of SW 167th St. in Ocala.

The 14-year-old has brown eyes and brown hair. He weighs 128 pounds, and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, according to the sheriff’s office. Blue was last seen wearing a blue shirt with “NASA” written on it and red basketball shorts with a white stripe down the side.

Deputies said Blue has autism and does not have his prescribed medication.

