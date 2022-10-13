74º

Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother named primary suspect, police say

No arrests made nor charges filed, police say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Georgia, Chatham County
Quinton Simon, 20 months old. (Chatham County Police Department)

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A 20-month-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 5 in Georgia is believed to be dead, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

In a series of posts on its social media accounts, the department stated on Wednesday that Leilani Simon, the boy’s mother, was named “as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made nor charges filed at time of writing, according to the statements.

Authorities have worked 18-20 hour days since Quinton Simon was reported missing, searching for the boy, the department said.

The department said on Tuesday it had seized evidence it believed would “help move this case forward.”

Just over 12 hours before stating Quinton was believed to be dead, the department marked one week since his disappearance, saying search dogs and investigators were sent to his home where he was last seen.

Chief Jeffrey Hadley is expected to say more about the investigation during a news conference Thursday, until which time no further updates about the case would be given, police said.

