Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother named primary suspect, police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A 20-month-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 5 in Georgia is believed to be dead, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

In a series of posts on its social media accounts, the department stated on Wednesday that Leilani Simon, the boy’s mother, was named “as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made nor charges filed at time of writing, according to the statements.

[TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

Authorities have worked 18-20 hour days since Quinton Simon was reported missing, searching for the boy, the department said.

We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow. — Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) October 13, 2022

The department said on Tuesday it had seized evidence it believed would “help move this case forward.”

Just over 12 hours before stating Quinton was believed to be dead, the department marked one week since his disappearance, saying search dogs and investigators were sent to his home where he was last seen.

Today marks one week since Quinton Simon was reported missing. We will be at his home where he was last seen with a team of search dogs and investigators. We will spend today gathering and analyzing evidence. We expect to schedule a media briefing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/L2LKooNoJ6 — Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) October 12, 2022

Chief Jeffrey Hadley is expected to say more about the investigation during a news conference Thursday, until which time no further updates about the case would be given, police said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: