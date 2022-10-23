17-year-old boy dies after stepping into traffic, being struck, Daytona Beach police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy died after stepping into traffic and being struck Friday in Daytona Beach, police said.

The crash was reported at 3:55 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Old Kings and Big Tree roads, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

[TRENDING: Crash with pickup attempting to pull stuck vehicle in Orange County kills 1, seriously injures 2, FHP says | VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know for the 2022 Florida November Election | Become a News 6 Insider]

Police said the boy was on a sidewalk, on a scooter, before he stepped off of the sidewalk and into traffic. He was taken to a hospital and assessed for serious injuries before he passed away, according to a statement.

An investigation of the fatal crash continues at time of writing.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the fatal crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: