UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Elon Musk now owns Twitter, but that’s not going to stop the UCF student who tracks the billionaire’s plane on the social media platform.

According to an article Jack Sweeney wrote for Newsweek.com, he’s not worried that Musk now owns Twitter.

“If he banned ElonJet, the news would be all over it, so I don’t think he will do it. That being said, there’s always a chance. I put out a poll recently, and some of my followers think my account will be banned,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney, a sophomore at UCF, said he started the ElonJet Twitter account when he was in high school. The account tracks the movements of Musk’s private jet using an algorithm with data from the plane’s transponder.

“I mean it’s just interesting to see where he is going and what other business might not be available to the public,” Sweeny told News 6 earlier this year.

Sweeney said Musk offered him $5,000 to take the account down, calling it a security issue, but Sweeney refused.

Musk then blocked the account, but then unblocked it later this year when he began looking at buying Twitter, Sweeney said.

Sweeney said he will keep the project going as long as he can because people are interested.

