65-year-old motorcyclist killed in Seminole County crash along I-4

Lines painted on the center of a road.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Deltona man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 4 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a release, troopers said that a sedan driving east on the highway failed to brake before striking a pickup truck that was stopped for traffic near mile marker 102.

[TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]

In turn, a motorcycle behind the sedan — driven by the 65-year-old — was unable to stop before crashing into the sedan, troopers said.

FHP said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the sedan driver nor the truck driver were injured, the release shows.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: