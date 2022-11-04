Video shows rescuers flip car after crash into South Daytona canal

New video shows the effort to overturn a car with a woman and two children inside after it crashed into a South Daytona Beach canal.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released on Thursday shows the effort made to rescue a woman and two children in a vehicle that crashed into a South Daytona canal.

The crash happened on Wednesday night off a bridge near Sauls Road and Reed Canal Road. According to South Daytona police, it is believed the car hit a curb and went over the edge of the bridge.

The woman and one of the children, a 10-year-old girl, remain in critical condition. The other child, an 8-year-old boy, died, according to police. The department identified the woman as Sashane Brown-Stenneth, the girl as Jordanae Lewin and the boy as Jordinho Stenneth.

Video shows an officer arriving to the canal and being met immediately by several people saying there was someone in the overturned vehicle.

“I don’t know who’s in there, but there’s somebody in there. They just flipped over,” somebody says in the video.

Several law enforcement officers and first responders make their way down into the canal to get to the car, video shows.

At one point, at least 10 people attempt to flip the car upright. When the car is on its side, not completely upright, one person looks inside and sees a child.

“He’s in here, he’s right here. Oh (expletive), it’s a (expletive) kid,” the person says.

Police said they do not believe speed is a factor in the crash and foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the South Daytona Police Department at 386-322-3030.

