Child killed, 2 others critically injured after car crashes into South Daytona canal, police say

A child was killed and a woman and another child were critically injured Wednesday night when a car crashed into a canal in South Daytona, police said. The fatal crash happened at 7:35 p.m. off a bridge near Sauls Road and Reed Canal Road, South Daytona police said.

According to police, the car appeared to strike a raised curb, causing it to go over the edge of the bridge. Rescue crews found the car upside down in the canal and immediately went into the water.

A woman and her two children were found in the car, police said. All three were taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach.

Police said one of the children died, and the other was later airlifted to a pediatric hospital. The woman was in critical condition, according to authorities.

Police said there was no evidence of foul play, nor was speed a factor in the crash.

The car crashed into a nearby canal just after 7 p.m. near Lantern Drive and Reed Canal Road, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the South Daytona Police Department at 386-322-3030.

No other information has been released.

