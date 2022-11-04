Crash creates backups on SR-528 in Orange County

Traffic builds behind a crash on the Beachline Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 528 near Wedgefield on Friday created backups for drivers heading toward the Space Coast as miles of mulling vehicles could be seen on traffic cameras.

The crash was first reported around 10:47 a.m. near mile marker 22, with eastbound traffic backed up to Exit 19 (Innovation Way/Sunbridge Parkway) at time of writing, according to Florida 511.

[TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]

The roadway was later cleared.

Circumstances that led to the crash, the number of people and vehicles involved, injuries and other details have not yet been confirmed by law enforcement.

A crash on the Beachline, seen Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: