Seminole County deputy involved in rear-end crash with pickup truck, troopers say

Crash happened in Mount Dora

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Seminole County Sheriff, Seminole County Deputy, Seminole County sheriff's patrol car (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy was involved in a crash with a pickup truck early Friday in Mount Dora, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 441 and State Road 46 around 6:20 a.m.

According to FHP, the deputy was traveling north on US-441 in a Ford Explorer patrol vehicle when the deputy struck the back of a stopped Ford F-150.

The driver of the pickup, a 38-year-old man from Mount Dora, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The deputy was uninjured, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

