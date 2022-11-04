Seminole County deputy involved in rear-end crash with pickup truck, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy was involved in a crash with a pickup truck early Friday in Mount Dora, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 441 and State Road 46 around 6:20 a.m.

According to FHP, the deputy was traveling north on US-441 in a Ford Explorer patrol vehicle when the deputy struck the back of a stopped Ford F-150.

The driver of the pickup, a 38-year-old man from Mount Dora, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The deputy was uninjured, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

