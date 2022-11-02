Arrest made months after fatal 150 mph crash on SR-408 in Orange County, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 32-year-old man accused of going 150 mph before crashing into the back of a pickup truck on State Road 408 in November 2021 has been arrested.

Omaykan Guler faces a vehicular homicide charge in the crash that happened on Nov. 8, 2021, on SR-408 near South Crystal Lake Drive. The crash shut down SR-408 for more than 8 hours.

According to Orlando police, a white Porsche — driven by Guler — rear-ended a blue Chevrolet pickup truck, killing the truck driver. John Richardson, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene. Debris from the crash also caused damage to a silver Dodge SUV and white Volvo semi-truck, records show.

One of the drivers involved in the crash told police he believed the Porsche was traveling at least 120 mph, according to a police report.

The investigation revealed the pickup was likely traveling at 59 mph before being hit from behind by the Porsche, which was traveling at 150 mph, the report shows.

Guler claimed he slammed into the back of the pickup truck because it was stopped in the roadway, which police say did not line up with other witness statements, according to the report.

He told police after the crash “it happened so fast” and “I have no (expletive) idea how fast I was going” before saying he was driving between 55-60 mph and did not see the other car, the report said.

Guler was arrested on Tuesday and appeared for a hearing in Orange County court on Wednesday.

