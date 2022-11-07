83º

WATCH LIVE: Osceola Sheriff to hold briefing on arrest after homes burglarized

Sheriff Marcos Lopez set to speak at 3 p.m. Monday

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Osceola County, Crime

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news briefing on an arrest made after homes in the county were broken into while people were asleep inside.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez is set to speak at 3 p.m. Monday from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has not said who was arrested or how many homes were targeted in the break-ins.

News 6 will stream the event in the media player at the top of this story when it begins.

