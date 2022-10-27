74º

Bicyclist struck, killed in Osceola County, troopers say

Crash happened on Buenaventura Boulevard near Watts Lane

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Sky 6 over fatal crash in Buena Ventura Lakes (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck and killed Thursday morning in Osceola County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Buenaventura Boulevard and Watts Lane in Buena Ventura Lakes around 7:06 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, according to troopers.

The bicyclist, whose age has not been released, was pronounced dead on scene.

Eastbound lanes of Buenaventura Boulevard are open while the inside westbound lane is open.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

