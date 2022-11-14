Osceola County to provide Narcan nasal spray kits for drug overdoses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County is set to provide free Narcan-brand nasal spray kits to help reverse the impacts of drug overdoses, according to a release by the department.

Health officials said the nasal spray kits include naloxone, a type of medication that can restore breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to someone suffering an opioid overdose.

The release shows that kits are free, and no appointment is necessary. People using naloxone may receive educational materials and connections for substance abuse help.

To qualify for a kit, department officials said you must be:

18 years of age or older

a person at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose OR

a caregiver who may witness an opioid overdose or other likely to witness an opioid overdose

Kits can be received at the FDOH Osceola County office at 1875 Fortune Road in Kissimmee.

For more information on naloxone providers near you, click here.

While naloxone can be administered by a bystander for those suffering an opioid overdose, health officials stated that it is not meant to be a substitute for professional medical care. FDOH said that if an opioid overdose is suspected, someone should call 911 before administering naloxone.

For questions regarding potential overdoses and other drug-related exposures, people are urged to contact Florida’s Poison Control Centers at 1-800-222-1222.

