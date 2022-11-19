Brevard County deputies search for missing Palm Bay newborn

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a Palm Bay newborn after he went missing from his home, Tuesday.

9-day-old Ryder Stroud was last seen in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay on Nov. 15, according to the alert.

There are no available images of the newborn, due to his age. Ryder is described as a white, bald newborn. His eye color or presumed weight and height is currently unknown.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, officials believe he may be with Kylee Barta, 31, and James Stroud, 40. Their relation to the baby, if any, has not been disclosed.

Barta and Strout (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

They may be travelling in a 2001 black Acura CL, with the temporary Florida tag DGK9123, and the front bumper of the vehicle is partially white, according to officials.

If you have seen Barta, Stroud or Ryder, or have any information where they may be you are asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-264-5201 or 911 immediately.