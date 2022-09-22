Palm Bay pastor accused of sexually abusing 2 girls he met through church, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay pastor is locked up after two girls came forward claiming he had sex with them, according to police.

Roberson Douge, 42, was booked into the Brevard County jail on Thursday.

Roberson is a pastor at Apostolic Church of Christ and runs a martial arts dojo, Tiger Claw Kung Fu Academy.

Police said they were contacted on Monday by two girls. Investigators said one of the victims had confided in the other that she had sex with Douge, prompting the other girl to admit to similar experiences with the pastor.

According to a probable cause affidavit, one victim said she met Douge after her family began attending Apostolic Church of Christ in 2019. She told investigators that she would spend time at Douge’s home with his family and the sex acts would occur when the pastor would drive her home, the affidavit shows.

The second victim said she met Douge through volunteer work at the church and at the man’s dojo, according to the affidavit. She claims the sex acts would occur both at the dojo and at the church, police said.

Officers said they conducted a controlled phone call with one of the girls calling the pastor. During the call, Douge apologized to the victim and asked her not to tell anyone about their sexual activity, fearing it would ruin his family.

Douge faces 10 counts each of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12 -16 and sex battery on a victim between the ages of 16 - 17 by an offender older than 24.

