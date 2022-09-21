Palm Bay officer arrested, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with child, department says

PALM BAY, Fla. – A police officer was arrested and subsequently fired after an investigation into an “inappropriate relationship with a minor,” according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Sheridon Archer, 23, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of lewd or lascivious battery – a felony – and his employment was terminated immediately, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest 98L as the tropics come alive | Retired Florida couple loses $60K in bank account takeover scheme | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Palm Bay police said the department was called to a home on Sept. 18 for reports of an officer “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.”

Archer is accused of having sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl while on duty, according to the arrest affidavit.

Agents found that Archer contacted the teenager through a social media app and met the victim for sex on two separate occasions, both times while on duty.

The department said it requested an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. State investigators developed probable cause for Archer’s arrest, according to the release.

Archer had been employed with the department for nine months prior to his arrest, according to police.

Archer was booked into the Brevard County Jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

He will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 18th Judicial Circuit.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: