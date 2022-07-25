1 shot at home in Palm Bay, police investigating

PALM BAY, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after being shot Monday morning at a home in Palm Bay, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Daytona Drive NE, north of Port Malabar Boulevard, near Bianca Drive NE.

Palm Bay police said they responded to the area and a victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The family who lived at the home told News 6 said a man with a gun entered the home, chased a family member into a bedroom, shot him in the arm and stole a gold necklace.

Police are still investigating, and no other information is available at this time.

