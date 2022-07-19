‘Heartbreaking:’ Family of Palm Bay motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out

Troopers said Monday they are still investigating a fatal Brevard County hit-and-run last Wednesday that killed a Palm Bay motorcyclist riding along Interstate 95.

The family of 70-year-old John Clouser said his greatest passion in life was riding his motorcycle.

According to John Clouser’s son, Bill Clouser, the Goldwing enthusiast had always been an avid motorcyclist, especially following his retirement about eight years ago.

“He would work enough to make enough money to go on his next ride. That was his passion. He loved the open road,” Bill Clouser said. “He was the strength of our entire family. There’s no two ways about that.”

Florida Highway Patrol said John Clouser lost control while riding his motorcycle on I-95 in Brevard County just after 9 p.m. last Wednesday.

Troopers said another vehicle — described by witnesses as a white or light-colored Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck — struck and dragged the 70-year-old in the southbound lanes.

FHP said the vehicle never stopped, though a second vehicle did. The driver of the second vehicle then provided a description of the pickup seen striking the victim.

John Clouser’s family said people across the country have contacted them about the impact he left on his fellow motorcyclists.

“It is very heartbreaking to know that there are people out there that are that cruel — that wouldn’t stop to help him,” John Clouser’s daughter, Nicole Clouser, said. “Dad would always drop anything to go help someone, change a tire on someone’s bike. If he couldn’t help them, he’d give them, he would tell you who to go to.”

According to John Clouser’s best friend, Bobby Hill, he had been an icon for Goldwing motorcycle enthusiasts — both online and in person.

“There’s an old saying about Goldwing riders. Most of us are old... This August, I’ll be riding motorcycles legally for 60 years, myself,” Hill said. “So we’ve lost quite a few over the years, but I have never seen a bigger response from somebody pass. And as with John, he’s just, I don’t know. I just can’t say enough.”

The family said a large turnout is expected for his funeral later this week in Palm Bay.

Florida Highway Patrol asks anyone with information regarding the driver of the first vehicle to call their office at 407-737-2213 or remain anonymous by calling Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).