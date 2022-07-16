‘Everybody called him Iron Man:’ Friends mourn man killed in Brevard hit-and-run

Investigators are still looking for a vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run death of 70-year-old John Clouser

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Motorcycle enthusiasts across the country mourned the death of 70-year-old John Clouser — whom they call ‘Uncle John,’ — after he was killed in a fatal hit-and-run in Brevard County Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Clouser was riding his motorcycle along Interstate 95 when he was ejected from his bike. Reports show another vehicle, described by witnesses as a white or light-colored Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, fatally struck Clouser before fleeing the scene.

Bobby Hill, who told News 6 he was Clouser’s long-time friend and riding partner, said Clouser’s death was going to “leave a real hole in my life.”

“He was just very easy to get along with,” Hill said. “Anybody who met him... I know you’ve known people like that, that could just fit in wherever he was or whatever the situation was.”

Friends said Clouser was a well-known member of GL1800Riders.com, a forum-based website where Goldwing motorcycle enthusiasts could go to discuss topics related to the hobby.

“Everybody called him ‘Iron Man.’ That was his description,” Hill said. “If you go on the board and see some of his posts, everybody’s got little taglines or something, but underneath his avatar was Iron Man. And board moderators gave him that because he was so tough.”

Hill, under his mantle “Capt. Bob,” hosted a thread on the website Thursday announcing Clouser’s death, which garnered responses from dozens of users mourning Clouser. Several discussed their in-person meetings with the man, whom friends said was a frequent sight at motorcycle rallies across the nation.

One such friend told News 6 he’d only ever met in person Clouser during a three-day-long “Cody-Cade” motorcycle ride in Wyoming. However, they added that they’d seen Clouser and his “positive comments” for years before that.

“John was a prolific traveler on his Goldwing,” they said. “It was not at all uncommon for him to be at events like this all across the continent, and I was expecting to see him again in September at another Goldwing event in Montrose, CO.”

Several others reached out to News 6 regarding Clouser’s death to discuss their experiences with him.

Hill said Clouser’s death elicited the largest response he’d seen on the site.

“There’s an old saying about Goldwing riders. Most of us are old... This August, I’ll be riding motorcycles legally for 60 years, myself,” Hill said. “So we’ve lost quite a few over the years, but I have never seen a bigger response from somebody pass. And as with John, he’s just, I don’t know. I just can’t say enough.”

Investigators are still trying to find the truck and driver suspected in Clouser’s death. Hill said he hopes getting Clouser’s story out in the open will bring more attention to the case and help investigators find Clouser’s killer.

“I know he’ll be punished for it. I mean, I’m a man of faith, and I know he won’t get away with it,” Hill said. “Ultimately, I would like to see some kind of justice done on Earth... It’s just, I don’t know. I never felt this angry about losing a friend. I’ve never lost one like this.”

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline to remain anonymous at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

This case is still under investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.