Deputies seek help finding missing Ocklawaha woman

Sabrina Lynn Sanclemente, 24, was last seen Sunday

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Sabrina Lynn Sanclemente, 24 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a missing woman they believe may be in danger.

Sabrina Lynn Sanclemente, 24, was last seen Sunday getting out of her boyfriend’s vehicle in the 9500 block of SE 183rd Ave in Ocklawaha, after the two had an argument, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Sanclemente has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt, gray and green leggings and no shoes.

Marion County deputies say she has made comments in the past that make officials concerned for her safety.

Officials believe she may in Ocklawaha, Umatilla or Ocala. If you have any information about her location, please call 911 immediately.

