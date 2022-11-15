WATCH LIVE: Tanking operations begin ahead of historic Artemis launch attempt

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Against the night sky, NASA’s Artemis I mega moon rocket is set to launch from Kennedy Space Center early Wednesday.

The two-hour launch window opens at 1:04 a.m. and NASA hopes to send the Space Launch System rocket on a 26-day mission with an Orion capsule on top from Launch Pad 39B.

Weather conditions are 80% favorable during the launch window, with the primary concern being the potential for thick clouds.

The stacked rocket stayed on the launch pad during Hurricane Nicole, suffering minor damages due to the Category 1 storm. Hurricane Nicole’s high winds caused a 10-foot (3-meter) section of caulking to peel away near the crew capsule at the top of the rocket last Thursday. The material tore away in small pieces, rather than one big strip, said mission manager Mike Sarafin.

Artemis I mission management team gave a “go” for the next launch attempt for NASA’s mega moon rocket. Launch managers convened Sunday evening for a teleconference before starting a countdown to NASA’s next attempt at moonshot.

If Wednesday’s launch happens, it would be the first test flight for the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA, and will attempt to send the capsule into lunar orbit.

Two previous launch attempts have so far been called off, on Aug. 29 due to a faulty temperature sensor and on Sept. 4 due to a liquid hydrogen leak, NASA said.

Engineers never determined what caused the dangerous hydrogen fuel leaks during the two late summer launch attempts. But the launch team is confident that slowing the flow rate will put less pressure on the sensitive fuel line seals and keep any leakage within acceptable limits, said Jeremy Parsons, a deputy program manager.

With the Artemis moon mission launch scheduled for later this week, businesses in Brevard County are hoping the launch will bring in crowds and some much-needed boosts to revenue.

Once the rocket launches, law enforcement and transportation officials will implement a plan to move traffic smoothly out of the northern part of the county.

The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.

But the SLS rocket will be the most powerful rocket ever to launch by far. It will have nearly double the power that the Space Shuttle had — 8.8 million pounds of thrust at liftoff. The shuttle had just 5.3 million thrust pounds. NASA launch commentator Derrol Nail said the sound will carry farther, but it’s difficult to predict how far.

Artemis is the long-awaited NASA program to take Americans back to the moon and possibly to Mars. The uncrewed first mission will see the Orion spacecraft circle the moon before returning to Earth.

If the first mission is successful, it will be followed by a crewed test mission that will also orbit the moon. If that mission is successful, Artemis III’s goal will be to land on the moon.