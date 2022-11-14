Where to watch the Artemis rocket launch after Hurricane Nicole closed Jetty Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the most popular sites to watch a launch on the Space Coast will not be open for the Artemis I rocket launch on Wednesday because of Hurricane Nicole.

[TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter | Father calls for answers after 18-year-old daughter found fatally shot in Sanford | Become a News 6 Insider]

Jetty Park and Campground will remain closed because of ongoing cleanup from the hurricane, according to Port Canaveral.

JETTY PARK CLOSED FOR LAUNCH VIEWING: Jetty Park and Campground remains closed and will not be available for viewing of the Artemis 1 launch, scheduled for 1:04AM Wednesday November 16, due to ongoing cleanup from Hurricane Nicole. pic.twitter.com/qTfMkoGolg — Port Canaveral (@PortCanaveral) November 14, 2022

The rocket launch is targeted for 1:04 a.m. Wednesday from Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center, so some parks in the area may not be open since they normally close at dusk, like Playalinda Beach.

Tickets to watch the launch at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex are sold out.

People who want to view the Artemis rocket launch on the Space Coast may want to check out these spots.

A. Max Brewer Memorial Bridge — Titusville

Traffic stops along the Max Brewer Bridge for rocket launches when they happen. The bridge spans the Indian River along the east end of State Road 406.

There are also several parks around the bridge that are great viewing sites, including Sand Point Park, Parrish Park and the Titusville Veterans Memorial Fishing Pier.

Police shut down the bridge for an hour after the launch to allow pedestrians to move safely as needed.

Space View Park — Titusville

Space View Park’s position gives it a good view of the Kennedy Space Center’s launch pads. It also offers a live audio feed from NASA’s control room, so visitors can listen to the launch process.

The park also has the U.S. Spacewalk of Fame, which honors astronauts and other pioneers of the Space Program.

The park is located off State Road 406 and U.S. 1.

William Manzo Memorial Park — Titusville

William Manzo Memorial Park is located south of the Max Brewer Bridge on U.S. 1, along the Indian River. It’s a little further than the other viewing sites, but it still provides a good view of the Indian River and an unencumbered view of the rocket launch.

Alan Shepard Park — Cocoa Beach

While the facilities at the park named after the first American in space will be closed, the beach will be open for rocket launch viewing. Alan Shepard Park is located near Ron Jon Surf Shop at 299 East Cocoa Beach Causeway, off A1A.