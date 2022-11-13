LISTEN LIVE at 7 p.m.: NASA to hold Artemis I pre-launch teleconference

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Artemis I mission managers will convene at 7 p.m. Sunday for a teleconference before starting a countdown to NASA’s next attempt at moonshot.

That countdown begins at 1:24 a.m. Monday, after which the agency hopes to send the Space Launch System rocket skyward with its companion Orion capsule during a two-hour launch window that opens Wednesday at 1:04 a.m.

The stacked configuration made it back out to the launch pad Nov. 4. after taking cover in September from Hurricane Ian, yet Hurricane Nicole left the launch vehicle in need of minor repairs as it braved the Category 1 storm out in the open.

NASA confirmed Friday that Nicole made no “significant” impacts to the SLS rocket, the capsule or any associated ground systems.

NASA's Artemis SLS rocket is expected to launch Wednesday, Nov. 16. But they have to get through inspections first.

Two previous launch attempts have so far been called off, on Aug. 29 due to a faulty temperature sensor and on Sept. 4 due to a liquid hydrogen leak, NASA said.

Artemis is the long-awaited NASA program to take Americans back to the moon and possibly to Mars. During the Artemis I mission, the uncrewed Orion capsule is to circle the moon before returning to Earth.

If Artemis I is successful, it will be followed by a crewed test mission — Artemis II — that will also orbit the moon, and if that works out, Artemis III’s goal will be to land on the moon.

