Hundreds of thousands of visitors left disappointed after Artemis scrub

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over 1,000 people packed into Space View Park on Monday hoping to see the Artemis launch but were unfortunately left disappointed after it was scrubbed.

Some had even traveled many miles to try to witness history.

“I’m fairly disappointed. I was excited to see us shoot that rocket up to the moon but we will be back Friday,” said Jay, who was visiting from Orlando.

Over 100,000 people came to the Space Coast. There was gridlock traffic, bridges lined with people, and packed parks along the river. Volunteers said the crowd showed up in record numbers to Space View Park.

“It’s just a historic opportunity to see all of this, it’s just historic. It’s like the new Apollo program,” said Ryan, who just moved to the area from Colorado.

The bad news came after many camped out for hours to get a good viewing spot. Some got to the park as early as midnight.

“The tension around the area where we are here in Space View Park you could cut it with a butter knife. Everyone here was on the edge up to the last minute and they’re all a bit disappointed but I’m sure a lot of them are going to be coming back,” said Thomas, from Orlando.

While some must go home now, others said they’ll back here and after seeing the crowds Monday, will be showing up even earlier on Friday.

“I’m very excited to see it in person—to see us actually launch a rover up there and possibly a manned mission in the future,” said Reagan, from Orlando.

The next launch window opens Friday at 12:48 p.m.

