‘We get another day:’ Brevard businesses boom, gear up for next Artemis launch attempt

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Businesses along Florida’s Space Coast are looking forward to another boost in sales after NASA scrubbed its Artemis moon mission.

The streets in Titusville were crowded Monday morning after mission managers called off the launch.

Many visitors to the area stopped by restaurants that opened early to capitalize on the big turnout for the scheduled launch.

C’s Waffles opened at 4 a.m. and quickly reached capacity after the scrub.

“I kind of guessed that was going to happen, but I’m happy about it because we get everybody that comes in and we get another day,” said Jessie Costa, the restaurant’s manager. “So, it’s good for Titusville and we can bring everybody back again.”

Costa said the restaurant likely made double or triple what it brings in on a typical Monday.

Playalinda Brewing and Hoffman’s Table were among several other restaurants that also opened early for the launch.

Some businesses may adjust their hours with the next launch window for Artemis I scheduled to open Friday at 12:48 p.m.

C’s Waffles will be open during regular hours and bring in extra staff to help with the crowds.

