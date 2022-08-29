🚀Do you have questions about the Artemis moon mission?

(John Raoux, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The NASA moon rocket stands ready less than 24 hours before it is scheduled to launch on Pad 39B for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Artemis I mission was scrubbed Monday around 8:40 a.m.

NASA said the launch was scrubbed because teams needed to work through “an issue with an engine bleed.”

With the next launch attempt not taking place until Friday afternoon at the earliest, we want to know what questions you have about the Artemis moon mission.

Ken Kremer with Space UpClose will be answering News 6 Insider questions live during the 4:30 p.m. newscast Monday.

