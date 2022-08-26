‘It’s going to be amazing:’ NASA anticipates sights, sounds of Artemis I rocket launch

The countdown for the Artemis I Moon mission launch Monday morning is scheduled to kick off Saturday, and crews are already preparing.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Artemis I mission rocket launch is scheduled for Monday morning, and NASA experts are calling it the most powerful rocket to ever launch.

From Walter Cronkite calling the first Saturn V launch to the space shuttle generation feeling the final heat of Atlantis, Cliff Lanham said that after 55 years of monster rockets, the Space Launch System will shake the Space Coast like never before.

“I think it’s going to be amazing,” Lanham, NASA’s senior vehicle operations manager, said. “I think you’re going to feel it, and I think you’re going to hear it as much as you see it.”

Hundreds of thousands could judge for themselves as soon as 8:33 Monday morning when NASA reports the two-hour Artemis I launch window will open.

Saturday, teams will begin working the 46-hour countdown ahead of NASA’s most powerful rocket to ever launch to the Moon.

It’s ready to go, and it’s a matter of going through the sequence on the countdown,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

And for every rocket, big or small, it’s also a matter of the weather. Right now, the Space Force predicts mostly favorable conditions.

“I hope everybody can make it out and bring your families, as well,” retired NASA astronaut Doug Hurley said.

Live coverage of NASA’s Moon shot moment starts Sunday night on News 6 and ClickOrlando.com.

