Brevard County Schools to adjust bus routes on Artemis launch day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Public Schools said students will still have class and the district will make some bus route adjustments as thousands plan to travel to the Space Coast for Monday’s historic Artemis launch.

In a video posted Monday, the school district said it’s expecting heavy traffic delays the morning of NASA’s Artemis I launch from Kennedy Space Center.

“Schools will remain open on launch day and families and staff are strongly encouraged to make plans right now to prepare for the launch,” the district wrote on Facebook.

Superintendent Mark Mullins said school bus routes will be adjusted for several schools and more information will be sent out later in the week.

Brevard County officials anticipate upward of about 200,000 people to flock to the area for the launch. The county is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center.

The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. The Artemis program is the long-awaited NASA program to take Americans back to the moon and beyond, possibly to Mars.

If the first mission is successful, it will be followed by a crewed test mission that will orbit the moon. If that mission is successful, Artemis III’s goal will be to land on the moon. NASA said Artemis I will take up to 14 days to get to the moon.

