Artemis I rocket undergoes flight readiness review ahead of historic launch

NASA is preparing to send its Space Launch System rocket as part of its Artemis I mission from the Kennedy Space Center next Monday.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Many are anticipating the launch of NASA’s Artemis I mission from Kennedy Space Center next week, and key mission managers are conducting a flight readiness review Monday ahead of liftoff.

NASA said the review would “focus on the preparedness of the Space Launch System rocket, Orion spacecraft, ground systems at Kennedy, flight operations at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, and space communications and navigations networks to support the flight, and the certification of flight readiness.”

[TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach | Wet week on tap as strong storms expected | Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

NASA will then hold a 7 p.m. teleconference to discuss the review’s findings with the following participants:

Janet Petro, director, Kennedy Space Center

Jim Free, associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director, Exploration Ground Systems Program, Kennedy

Howard Hu, Orion Program manager, Johnson

Chris Cianciola, Space Launch System Program deputy manager, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center

The Artemis program is the long-awaited NASA program to take Americans back to the moon and beyond, possibly to Mars.

If the first mission is successful, it will be followed by a crewed test mission that will orbit the moon. If that mission is successful, Artemis III’s goal will be to land on the moon. NASA said Artemis I will take up to 14 days to get to the moon.

During a teleconference on Friday, NASA pinpointed where on the lunar surface astronauts could be landing for the first time in more than 50 years. NASA said Artemis III astronauts will target one of 13 possible landing sites near the moon’s south pole.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: