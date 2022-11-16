Brevard County parks packed ahead of Artemis moon mission launch

Just hours ahead of NASA's Artemis moon mission rocket launch, crowds swarmed Titusville, hoping to get a good spot for viewing the launch.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County parks were packed ahead of NASA’s expected Artemis moon mission rocket launch early Wednesday morning.

According to Brevard County Emergency Management, the following parks saw a large influx of crowds Tuesday night coming out to see the launch.

Rotary Riverfront Park (Titusville)

Parrish Park (Titusville)

A .Max Brewer Bridge Park (Titusville)

Sand Point Park (Titusville)

Veterans Memorial Park (Merritt Island)

A. Max Brewer Bridge was closed in both directions due to no parking available, and significant increases to pedestrian and bicycle traffic, according to Titusville police.

Update to Amax Brewer Bridge. Amax brewer bridge eastbound and westbound vehicle traffic is now closed as there is no parking available and pedestrian/bicycle traffic has increased significantly https://t.co/S4A11w80QD — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) November 16, 2022

News 6 reporter Troy Campbell found several crowds at Space View Park in Titusville, with many people having shown up hours in advance to secure a good seat to view the launch.

“These launches, you can’t show up 10 minutes, 15 minutes before a historic launch like this,” spectator Nicole Caroccio told News 6. “You have to be here early if you want a good spot.”

NASA released a visibility range map on Tuesday afternoon, explaining how you might see the launch from where you live. The launch is also expected to be heard from miles away.

