Space News

Will you see the Artemis moon rocket launch from home? Check this map

People across Florida may be able to see the rocket ascend

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Artemis I moon rocket rollout at Kennedy Space Center

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla.The Artemis I mission is expected to launch from Kennedy Space Center during a two-hour launch window that opens at 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday.

You don’t have to go out to Cape Canaveral to watch the launch.

NASA released a visibility range map on Tuesday afternoon, explaining how you might see the launch from where you live.

Granted, you won’t see a big rocket in the sky, but you might see a ball of light going up.

Once the Space Launch Systems rocket launches, it will take 70 seconds for it to rise above visibility range, which is above 40,000 to 42,000 feet. After that you won’t be able to see the rocket with the naked eye

The closer you are to the Kennedy Space Center, the better the chance you have to see the rocket. But after 40 seconds, you may be able to see the rocket in the following areas, provided you look in the right direction:

  • Fernandina Beach
  • Jacksonville
  • Clearwater-St. Petersburg-Tampa
  • Sarasota
  • Ft. Myers
  • West Palm Beach

People may be able to see Artemis briefly in the sky from as far away as Tallahassee, Miami and even Savannah, Georgia.

Trajectory and weather conditions may impede your ability to see the rocket go up.

The SLS rocket is the most powerful ever built. People from miles away may also be able to hear the launch when it happens. How far away? We took a look.

