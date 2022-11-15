Will you see the Artemis moon rocket launch from home? Check this map

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Artemis I mission is expected to launch from Kennedy Space Center during a two-hour launch window that opens at 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday.

You don’t have to go out to Cape Canaveral to watch the launch.

[TRENDING: Artemis I’s launch may be heard from miles away. Here’s how far | New mom loses leg after being pinned by tree, truck in Volusia County during Hurricane Nicole | Become a News 6 Insider]

NASA released a visibility range map on Tuesday afternoon, explaining how you might see the launch from where you live.

Granted, you won’t see a big rocket in the sky, but you might see a ball of light going up.

Once the Space Launch Systems rocket launches, it will take 70 seconds for it to rise above visibility range, which is above 40,000 to 42,000 feet. After that you won’t be able to see the rocket with the naked eye

When SLS and @NASA_Orion launch on the uncrewed #Artemis I flight test to the Moon, it will be visible along the Space Coast and throughout parts of Florida for a brief minute or so.



Check out the visibility range of #Artemis I HERE >> https://t.co/dp7Ap7upvr pic.twitter.com/iyxvbTIUT6 — NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) November 15, 2022

The closer you are to the Kennedy Space Center, the better the chance you have to see the rocket. But after 40 seconds, you may be able to see the rocket in the following areas, provided you look in the right direction:

Fernandina Beach

Jacksonville

Clearwater-St. Petersburg-Tampa

Sarasota

Ft. Myers

West Palm Beach

People may be able to see Artemis briefly in the sky from as far away as Tallahassee, Miami and even Savannah, Georgia.

Trajectory and weather conditions may impede your ability to see the rocket go up.

The SLS rocket is the most powerful ever built. People from miles away may also be able to hear the launch when it happens. How far away? We took a look.