Small plane crashes in Marion County, both passengers survive, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A single-engine Searey seaplane crashed into Lake Weir in Marion County on Sunday with two occupants, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

MCFR said that both people on board the plane survived the crash and did not have any injuries.

[TRENDING: ‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast | Deltona woman, 27, dies after crash with wrong-way driver on I-4 in Orange County, FHP says | Become a News 6 Insider]

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and citizens nearby were able to recover the plane from the water, according to fire rescue officials.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating with Marion County Fire Rescue assisting. The EPA is also investigating due to possible environmental impact from fuel spilled into the lake, fire officials said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: