New Smyrna Beach man killed in rollover crash in Volusia County, troopers say

Crash happened on State Road 415 north of South Rasley Road

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 12:33 p.m. in Volusia County when troopers said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler driving northbound on State Road 415 north of South Rasley Road failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.

Troopers said the driver then overcorrected, crossed both lanes of traffic and began overturning while the vehicle ran off of the road to the left. The vehicle then hit a ditch, ejecting the driver from the vehicle, according to the FHP.

According to the crash report, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

