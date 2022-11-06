New Smyrna Beach man killed in rollover crash in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 12:33 p.m. in Volusia County when troopers said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler driving northbound on State Road 415 north of South Rasley Road failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.

[TRENDING: ‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast | Deltona woman, 27, dies after crash with wrong-way driver on I-4 in Orange County, FHP says | Become a News 6 Insider]

Troopers said the driver then overcorrected, crossed both lanes of traffic and began overturning while the vehicle ran off of the road to the left. The vehicle then hit a ditch, ejecting the driver from the vehicle, according to the FHP.

According to the crash report, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: Given the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: